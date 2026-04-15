Andrew’s boss from Trade Envoy days comes forward: ‘Here’s why he was fired’

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor once served as Trade Envoy to the UK but has since been accused of misconduct while in public office. For this he even spent 11 hours in police custody on the day of his 66th birthday, but finally now his old boss, former Prime Minister David Cameron has finally lifted the lid over why he was fired in the first place.

It comes in the new book by royal commentator Robert Hardman titled Elizabeth II: In Private, In Public – The Inside Story.

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The chapter that details this goes onto explain the period between 2012 and 2016 and according to it the former Duke of York was asked to step down by his own mother, the Queen due to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Per the excerpt, “I think I was responsible for gently saying to Her Majesty that he had to stand down as a trade envoy,” he recalled. “It was all pretty much fixed. But I was just to reference it for the official log. The Queen was worried about him but she could see the logic.”

He also noted, “it had been getting embarrassing,” before adding, “Andrew kept turning up to things and making terrible remarks. I’d seen it myself at Davos where he was going to his receptions and was just a bit crass. He had his way of doing things and it wasn’t what you wanted.”

All in all, according to Lord Cameron, “he was very good with all the tyrants but he started being opinionated saying we were too squeamish about dealing with these people. His speeches would always just have three or four inappropriate things.”

For those unversed, currently Andrew has been relegated to life outside the public eye. He is also no longer seen as a senior member of the Royal Family and is also not a working member, living solely in a private abode that the Crown runs without taxpayer dollars.

As for what caused Andrew to face such a potential fate, its connected to the reasons he got his titles, his dukedom and his honors revoked, which is his connection to a child sex offender like Jeffrey Epstein.

Furthermore, was the allegation that he engaged in misconduct while in public office, as a Trade Envoy to the UK. Some say during this time he even shared information with Epstein which is where the misconduct allegations came from.