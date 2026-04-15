Prince Harry gives stern warning to Meghan Markle about mounting costs
Prince Harry reportedly worried about finances as Meghan Markle expands business
Prince Harry is reportedly feeling growing financial pressure as he and his wife Meghan Markle continue to build their life in California.
According to a report by Closer Magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle requires millions of dollars each year to maintain.
Royal author Tom Bower recently claimed the Sussexes may need around $3 million annually to support their current lifestyle, including security, staff and property costs.
And now the insider said that Harry has become increasingly concerned about their finances after investing heavily in Meghan’s ventures.
“To the average person it might sound like they’d be set for life, but their expenses are absolutely massive,” the source said.
They added, “They need to bring in around a quarter of a million a month just to stay in the black, and the reality is they’re already starting to slip into the red some months.
“Security alone is an enormous cost. Then you have the house, staff and everything else tied to their lifestyle, and it all adds up fast.”
The report claimed that King Charles’ son is the “one really feeling” as he is “always been more cautious with money.”
“Now he’s looking at the numbers and realising how quickly things can spiral. They’ve poured so much money into Meghan’s brand and there’s a real fear creeping in about whether that will ever deliver.”
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