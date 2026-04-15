Clavicular 'overdose': Surgeon spots big red flags in young influencer before-and-after look

Clavicular arrives at home amid hospitalization over suspected overdose

As Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, is recovering at home from a suspected overdose that led him to the hospital, a top facial plastic surgeon has flagged serious concerns about his looksmaxxing.

His name is Dr. Carl Honrado, a surgeon based in Los Angeles who previously shared a video dissecting the 20-year-old who turned heads from his dramatic transformation.

Advertisement

He compared the before-and-after portrayal of Clavicular, who has been a poster boy for the looksmaxxing trend.

In his scathing review, Honrado flagged the alleged risks behind the glow-up the young influencer achieved after undergoing a series of treatments.

"Through many of his various treatments he really has transformed himself," the surgeon admits, adding, "But he actually looks to me very different."

He listed the alleged treatments Clavicular took for his looks-maxxing, which, in his view, had the opposite effect on the influencer.

"With the treatments that he's using like peptides and certain medications and exercising, I actually think he looks older."

What's worse, Honrado suggests this mixing of different treatments could be damaging his health.

"He actually could be causing damage to himself," the surgeon stated.

Clavicular shares first post after shock hospitalisation

“Just got home; that was brutal,” he wrote with a photo of himself attached to the post.

“All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask.”



