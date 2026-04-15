American YouTuber Johnny Somali sentenced to prison in South Korea following offensive acts: Details inside

American livestreamer Johnny Somali, who gained international notoriety for his provocative and offensive stunts has been sentenced to six months in prison by a South Korean court. He was charged by Seoul authorities with public nuisance in November 2024 following a post showing him kissing and performing lap dances on a statue while visiting South Korea.

The court’s ruling on Wednesday marks the end of a months-long legal saga that began in November 2024. While prosecutors had initially pushed for a three-year sentence, the judges opted for a shorter six-month term, citing an absence of severe harm to victims.

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In this regard, South Korean media said: “The defendant repeatedly committed crimes against unspecified members of the public to generate profit via YouTube and distributed the content in disregard of Korean law.”

Moving forward, The Korea Herald reported that prosecutors had sought a three-year prison term, but the judges handed down a lower sentence while noting the absence of severe harm to victims. Khalid has been prohibited from working with organizations that serve minors and people with disabilities once he is ultimately released. Khalid’s arrest followed a wave of public fury in South Korea, primarily sparked by his desecration of the “Statue of Peace”. The memorial honors the comfort women-an estimated 200,000 Asian women, who were forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese military during World War II.

As seen in recent incidents, South Korea is not the first country to take legal action against the streamer. Khalid has a well-documented history of nuisance tourism across the globe. In Japan, he was fined 200,000 yen for disrupting a restaurant and drew condemnation for taunting citizens with remarks about the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as reported by the BBC. Additionally, he was detained in Tel Aviv for harassing a female police officer with inappropriate remarks.

Despite having a small following of around 5,000 on YouTube, he apologized in November 2024 saying he "didn't understand the significance of the statue.” However, many users expressed skepticism regarding his sincerity. While investigations were ongoing in South Korea, he challenged locals to fight him. Several videos on social media show him being punched and chased along the streets after these videos went public.