Trump effect: US allies turn to Japan for arms in historic post-WWII shift

In a historic post WWII defense shift, Japan is poised to emerge as a key arms supplier given Tokyo’s imminent easing of arms export rules.

The pivot comes as President Donald Trump has changed his stance on security commitments to allies. Moreover, the ongoing conflicts in Iran and Ukraine further put a strain on US weapon supplies.

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Earlier this week, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s ruling party approved the significant changes in rules as she is trying to revive the pacifist country’s military industrial base.

As reported by Reuters, this month it is expected that the county will formally adopt these newly-passed rules in a landmark shift.

Despite being isolated from the global arms market since WWII, Japan spends $60 billion annually on its own military. Moreover, its defense military is also capable of manufacturing advanced systems like submarines and fighter jets.

US allies eyeing to Japan’s defense boom

According to Reuters, the US allies, such as the Polish military and the Philippine navy could be potential customers of Japan.

As per Japanese government officials, the Takaichi’s administration will make a deal with the Philippines by exporting used frigates to Manila. Later, the deal could be expanded to missile defence systems.

According to Mariusz Boguszewski, deputy chief of mission at Poland's embassy in Japan, both countries can boost their security by cooperating in areas like electronic warfare systems and anti-drone.

"There are some bottlenecks that we can overcome having ​Japan on board," he added, without providing details of specific deals.

The Philippines is also undergoing defense modernization in the wake of regional tensions with China in the South China Sea.

Last year, Poland's WB Group, one of Europe's largest private defence contractors, signed a tentative drone deal with Japanese aircraft maker ShinMaywa.

Prompted by Trump’s unpredictability and persistent threats to leave NATO, European allies are looking to wean off their heavy dependence on the US defense industry.

"Offers are coming from everywhere," ​said Masahiko Arai, senior vice president at Mitsubishi Electric's defence unit.