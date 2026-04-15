Meghan Markle’s body language with Prince Harry raises eyebrows

Meghan Markle has raised eyebrows as she appeared eager to keep Prince Harry’s attention during the first day of their visit to Melbourne, an expert has claimed.

According to body language expert Judi James, the photos from the event showed Harry looking confident and relaxed, while Meghan’s gestures, including holding his hand and clasping his arm, suggested she was keen to maintain his attention.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Australia for a series of engagements focused on issues were seen visiting the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum after landing in the city.

Analyzing their body language, James told The Express, "Harry's splayed chest and long-reach wave here suggests he's at peak confidence and peak levels of delight here."

The expert noted that Meghan clinging onto Harry's hand signal that she is trying to "retain his attention.”

"Meghan's wide smile appears to match the delight signals, but her hand-holding and bicep clasp give a slightly needier signal of firm attachment as though she's keen to retain his attention,” the expert shared.