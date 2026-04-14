Trump says Iran talks could resume over next two days in Pakistan
US President Donald Trump praises Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir
US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan over the next two days, according to an interview with the New York Post.
"You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we're more inclined to go there," Trump was quoted as saying.
Trump said Pakistan's Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, was doing a "great job" on the talks.
"He's fantastic, and therefore it's more likely that we go back there," Trump said.
Earlier, Reuters news agency reported that negotiating teams from the US and Iran could return to Pakistan later this week to resume negotiations to end the war in the Gulf.
According to the report, a source who has been involved in the talks said a proposal had been sent to Washington and Tehran for the delegations to return to Islamabad to resume discussions.
No date had yet been decided but both countries could return as early as the end of this week, Reuters reported.
Last weekend's meeting in Pakistan's capital to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran, held four days after the announcement of a ceasefire, reached no breakthrough.
It was the first direct encounter between US and Iranian officials in more than a decade, and the most senior engagement since Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
-
Eric Trump to join Donald Trump on China visit despite past criticism on Joe Biden
-
Fed chair nominee Kevin Warsh discloses wealth, assets ahead of confirmation hearing
-
Tragedy: Californian man drowns while recovering lost hat from Colorado River
-
Strait of Hormuz: World faces food ‘catastrophe’ if blockade persists, warns FAO
-
Gunman opens fire at Turkey high school, leaves 16 people injured
-
UK: Why Starmer and Reeves face backlash over ‘corrosive complacency’
-
LAUSD teachers strike update: late night talks continue as families brace for possible school closures
-
Lions Gate Bridge reopens after police incident causes full closure and major delays in Vancouver
-
Flash flood warning issued in Michigan as storms, snowmelt and heavy rain raise flooding concerns
-
Weather warning: three possible tornadoes reported as severe storms hit southern Minnesota
-
Trump’s deleted AI ‘Jesus’ post reignites deepfake debate after allies’ backlash
-
Tony Gonzales to step down from Congress amid ethics investigation and expulsion threat