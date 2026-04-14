Trump says Iran talks could resume over next two days in Pakistan

US President ​Donald Trump said on ‌Tuesday that Iran talks could resume in Pakistan ​over the next ​two days, according to an ⁠interview with the ​New York Post.

"You should ​stay there, really, because something could be happening over the ​next two days, ​and we're more inclined to ‌go ⁠there," Trump was quoted as saying.

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Trump said Pakistan's Army chief, Field ​Marshal Asim ​Munir, ⁠was doing a "great job" on ​the talks.

"He's fantastic, and ​therefore ⁠it's more likely that we go back ⁠there," ​Trump said.

Earlier, Reuters news agency reported that negotiating teams from the US and Iran could return to Pakistan later this week to resume negotiations to end the war in the Gulf.

According to the report, a source who ​has been involved in the talks said a proposal had been sent to Washington and Tehran ⁠for the delegations to return to Islamabad to resume discussions.

No date had yet been decided but both countries could ​return as early as the end of this week, Reuters reported.

Last weekend's meeting in Pakistan's capital to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran, held four days after the announcement of a ceasefire, reached no breakthrough.

It was the first direct encounter between US and Iranian officials in more than a decade, and the most senior engagement ​since Iran's 1979 Islamic ​Revolution.