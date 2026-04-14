Firerose's parents drop bombshell about her motivation for marrying Billy Ray Cyrus
Firerose's parents have seemingly sided with Billy Ray Cyrus amid legal feud
Firerose has reportedly ceased contact with her parents for a while now.
As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Firerose’s vile accusations of facing "systematic isolation" during her time with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus are being torched by her own parents.
Clearing the air about these accusations, the performer's father, Stephen told the outet, "It's important to set the record straight about the lie that Billy Ray cut her off from her family."
"That is not true," he asserted noting, "Cutting her off from her family had nothing to do with Billy Ray."
They went on to claim that she actually had "completely cut off all communication" with them since 2020.
Moreover, Firerose's mother, Debbie, shared a more complex history of her daughter's social dynamics, suggesting that the claims of "systematic isolation" may be part of a long-standing personal pattern rather than a result of the marriage.
She recalled, "Before she cut us off, she had a history over years of cutting many other people out of her life, telling us that they had exploited her or victimized her in some way."
Claiming that he only want the best for his daughter, Stephen concluded, "She obviously gained publicity through marrying Billy Ray Cyrus."
-
Rolex Pepsi discontinued: Prices surge as iconic red-and-blue bezel exits catalog
-
Noah Wyle teases potential release date for 'The Pitt' season 3
-
Henry Cavill eyes special role in 'James Bond' franchise
-
Taylor Swift creates history ahead of 52nd American Music Awards
-
Kylie fully supports Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi romance
-
Bethenny Frankel finds new love after Paul Bernon split
-
Jorginho Frello admits 'he was wrong' on the Chappell Roan security controversy
-
Ruby Rose turns to police after accusing Katy Perry of sexual assault
-
Alix Earle and Alex Cooper's drama hits peak after Call Her Daddy podcast host speaks out
-
Savannah Guthrie gets emotional as she reunites with a very special person: 'It's just like the old times'
-
Johnny Depp's strange relationship exposed after messy divorce from Amber Heard
-
Kendall Jenner breaks silence after rumours of dating with Jacob Elordi