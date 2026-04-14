Photo: Firerose's parents drop bombshell about her motivation for marrying Billy Ray Cyrus

Firerose has reportedly ceased contact with her parents for a while now.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, Firerose’s vile accusations of facing "systematic isolation" during her time with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus are being torched by her own parents.

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Clearing the air about these accusations, the performer's father, Stephen told the outet, "It's important to set the record straight about the lie that Billy Ray cut her off from her family."

"That is not true," he asserted noting, "Cutting her off from her family had nothing to do with Billy Ray."

They went on to claim that she actually had "completely cut off all communication" with them since 2020.

Moreover, Firerose's mother, Debbie, shared a more complex history of her daughter's social dynamics, suggesting that the claims of "systematic isolation" may be part of a long-standing personal pattern rather than a result of the marriage.

She recalled, "Before she cut us off, she had a history over years of cutting many other people out of her life, telling us that they had exploited her or victimized her in some way."

Claiming that he only want the best for his daughter, Stephen concluded, "She obviously gained publicity through marrying Billy Ray Cyrus."