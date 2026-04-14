Photo: 'Lord of Things' star Ian McKellen leaves pals 'concerned' with latest move

Ian McKellen has reportedly refused to retire despite his health taking a nosedive in recent years.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the actor, who played Gandalf in the iconic movie, Lord of the Rings, has lefts pals concerned as he continues to work despite his scary ailments.

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Reportedly his family is alarmed that given his current schedule and deteriorating health, he might be working himself into an early grave.

Sharing more details, a source told the outlet, "Sir Ian has created an open conversation around his personal and professional circle about how much time he really has left.”

“Part of it is just gallows humor, which Ian has always leaned on, but there's also this part of him that just wants the people around him to know that he isn't afraid of dying and he isn't afraid to take on as much work as he can in the meantime."

It is pertinent to mention here that the workaholic actor has been unable to recover since he fell off the stage during the Player Kings show at a London theater in June 2024.

Revealing his upcoming project, the source shed light on his dedication to his career, stating, "He's already filmed the next Avengers movie and if all goes according to plan, he's going to be filming one more Lord of the Rings installment during 2026.

"And he's doing it all with a big smile on his face, which is admirable."