Henry Cavill eyes special role in 'James Bond' franchise

Henry Cavill has demonstrated enthusiasm for playing an antagonist in a James Bond movie.

While conversing with Heat magazine, Cavill opened up about his desire to portray an antagonist in the most beloved spy action thriller franchise rather then titular spy Bond.

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For those unaware, the 42-year-old British actor auditioned to play 007 in 2006’s Casino Royale and became one of the final contenders to land the role but lost it to Daniel Craig.

Reminiscing about his failed audition, Cavill told the outlet that his window for playing fans’ favourite spy has closed now.

The Man of Steel star said, "I didn’t turn the role down – it just wasn’t the right time. What actor wouldn’t love to be Bond? But at 42, I’d probably be considered a bit old to start now. I would love to be a Bond villain, though."

Now his chances to appear as Bond have been eliminated, he now wants to be a villain in the next film, as he quipped, “I would love to be a Bond villain, though. If it was the right character, I think that would be fascinating to explore.”

Notably, the next James Bond film, which is referred to as Bond 26, is currently in development under the banner of Amazon MGM Studios.

It is pertinent to mention that Craig is not reprising his role in the new film, which might release sometime in 2028; however, there is no release date, title, or cast announcement yet.