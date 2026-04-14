Peter Hook reveals emotional message for late Ian Curtis
Ian Curtis' shocking death led to 'Joy Division's dissolution in 1980
Peter Hook has shared a sweet message for Joy Division's late frontman Ian Curtis.
In a new video shared to Instagram, the legendary bassist confirmed he will attend this year's ceremony while making it clear that the recognition belongs to the band's late frontman, Ian Curtis.
He began, "I’d like to say that this is for Ian Curtis, and for all our fans of both bands."
As fans will be aware, Curtis tragically took his own life in 1980 at the age of 23, an event that led to the dissolution of Joy Division and the eventual birth of New Order.
"Without you, we would be nothing," he remarked.
This recognition comes after years of discussion about why Joy Division and New Order had not yet been recognized by the Hall.
Previously, in a 2025 interview with NME, Peter weighed in on the delay of this recognition by Hall of Fame and claimed that it has been caused due to a long-running split between the two camps.
He further explained, "You're in a weird situation here, because the camps don't have any communication and actively don't like each other."
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