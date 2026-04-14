Taylor Swift creates history ahead of 52nd American Music Awards
Taylor Swift achieves milestone ahead of 2026 American Music Awards
Taylor Swift has secured most nominations at the 52nd American Music Awards.
Swift has been nominated eight times in categories, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Pop Album, Song of the Summer, Best Music Video, Best Pop Song, Best Female Pop Artist, and Song of the Year.
Her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, secured two nominations, such as Album of the Year and Best Pop Album.
The song Elizabeth Taylor from the album has been nominated for Song of the Summer, while The Fate of Ophelia is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video.
Swift is the first artist who has the highest number of American Music Award wins. She has won 10 trophies, becoming the most decorated artist in the history of American Music Awards.
In 2022, the pop sensation achieved milestone when she stood victorious by winning six awards in the categories, including Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Music Video, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album.
It is pertinent to mention that the American Music Awards released a whole list of nominees on Tuesday, April 14.
The ceremony, which will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, May 25, 2026, will air live on CBS as well as stream on Paramount+.
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