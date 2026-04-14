Ryan Reynolds 'worried' Blake Lively going to destroy his 'brand, reputation'
Ryan Reynolds is 'worried' because it’s no longer just Blake Lively's battle
Ryan Reynolds is said to be ‘worried’ his wife Blake Lively is going to destroy him too with lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, however, he publicly supports her.
The Hollywood insiders have revealed the true feelings of Ryan after the Canadian-American actor was officially named as a potential witness.
The close confidant tells expert Rob Shuter that with Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni heading toward trial, and Reynolds now officially named as a potential witness, the stakes have skyrocketed.
The source claimed, “Ryan is fully supportive publicly,” “But privately? He wants this settled.”
Ryan is worried because it’s no longer just Lively’s battle.
“This is pulling him in — and he knows it,” the close source says and adds “He doesn’t want to be dragged through court.”
The pressure is building fast.
The Hollywood insider claimed Ryan is “worried this is going to destroy him too.”
“His brand, his reputation — everything.”
Days after a major legal setback that saw multiple claims dismissed, Blake Lively has reaffirmed her intent to take legal action against co-star Justin Baldoni
However, besides Ryan, “a lot of people think this should have been settled already.”
“Now it’s getting bigger, messier, and harder to control.”
Reynolds being called as a witness only raises the stakes.
“That’s a nightmare scenario for him,” the insider notes. “He’s now part of the story whether he likes it or not.”
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