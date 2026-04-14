Prince Harry, Meghan Markle strategy to put united front in Australia laid bare
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Australia for a four-day faux Royal tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a strategy in place to appear happy and put on a united front during their Australian tour amid rumours of marital tensions.
According to a brand and culture expert, the Duke and Duchess of Susssex appeared to have carefully shaped the narrative before their non-royal trip.
Brand and culture expert Nick Ede said the Sussexes are projecting “confidence, stability and control” through their recent public appearances, including being seen alongside Ted Sarandos.
He said that Harry and Meghan’s move signals a deliberate effort to present a united and stable image while shutting down speculation about tensions behind the scenes.
"Harry and Meghan have always taken a very deliberate, almost Hollywood-style approach to managing scrutiny and what we’re seeing now is a continuation of that strategy,” the expert said, per The Express.
"By stepping out publicly with the Netflix owner Ted, they’re clearly trying to project confidence, stability and control,” Ede continued.
“It’s a classic PR move and in their minds, that shuts down rumours about fractures behind the scenes. However, the risk is that it can feel overly performative.
“When you align yourself so visibly with a commercial partner right after controversy, particularly following legal action from Harry, it invites more questions rather than closing them down. People start to wonder what’s really going on behind the scenes."
He noted that while Harry and Meghan's brand has been built on "authenticity and purpose," it can "starts to feel more like celebrity damage control than values-driven storytelling, which is where they’re strongest.
"I think what's great about the pair is that together they are really strong and showing this united front and not shying away is a really positive move for them and the brand as they embark on their Australian journey very soon."
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