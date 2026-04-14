Tony Gonzales to step down from Congress amid ethics investigation and expulsion threat
Tony Gonzales said he planned to “file my retirement from office” on Tuesday
Tony Gonzales has announced he will step down from Congress, days before a possible expulsion vote that could have removed him from the House.
According to CNN, the Texas Republican said he planned to “file my retirement from office” on Tuesday, a move confirmed by party leadership sources to mean he would resign.
Gonzales had been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over a relationship with a former senior aide in his office. It remains unclear when his resignation will take effect.
His departure came within minutes of a similar move by Eric Swalwell, with both lawmakers facing pressure from colleagues over allegations of inappropriate relationships with staff.
The twin resignations marked a dramatic moment on Capitol Hill, following months of scrutiny. Gonzales had previously resisted calls to step down, despite pressure from within his own party to abandon his re-election bid.
House Republican leaders had been reluctant to push for expulsion, partly due to concerns about losing a vote in an already narrow majority. However, momentum shifted as bipartisan discussions around potential expulsion measures gained traction.
In a statement posted on social media, Gonzales said: “There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas.”
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