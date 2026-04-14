Tony Gonzales to step down from Congress amid ethics investigation and expulsion threat

Tony Gonzales has announced he will step down from Congress, days before a possible expulsion vote that could have removed him from the House.

According to CNN, the Texas Republican said he planned to “file my retirement from office” on Tuesday, a move confirmed by party leadership sources to mean he would resign.

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Gonzales had been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over a relationship with a former senior aide in his office. It remains unclear when his resignation will take effect.

His departure came within minutes of a similar move by Eric Swalwell, with both lawmakers facing pressure from colleagues over allegations of inappropriate relationships with staff.

The twin resignations marked a dramatic moment on Capitol Hill, following months of scrutiny. Gonzales had previously resisted calls to step down, despite pressure from within his own party to abandon his re-election bid.

House Republican leaders had been reluctant to push for expulsion, partly due to concerns about losing a vote in an already narrow majority. However, momentum shifted as bipartisan discussions around potential expulsion measures gained traction.

In a statement posted on social media, Gonzales said: “There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas.”