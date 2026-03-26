NASA Artemis II moon mission ready to take off: Here’s everything to know

The wait is finally getting over for one of the most exciting space missions in years. NASA is preparing to launch Artemis II, a landmark crewed mission toward the Moon-the first of its kind since Apollo 17 in 1972. The launch is scheduled for 1 April 2026 as the exact timing will depend on weather conditions and final system checks. The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft were rolled out to the launch pad on March 20, where teams secured the vehicle to the pad infrastructure to establish power and communications. In the coming days, technicians will perform pad-specific tests including ordnance connectivity for the Flight Transmission System and radio frequency testing for both the Orion spacecraft and the core stage. These final hardware closeouts will pave the way for the official launch countdown.

Key insights expected from the Artemis II mission

The Orion spacecraft will perform a burn to propel itself toward the Moon. This mission will use lunar gravity to slingshot the spacecraft back toward Earth without landing. Orion will circle the Moon once, including a pass over the far side that causes 40 minutes of radio silence with Mission Control. The crew is expected to travel farther from Earth than any human in history, breaking the record set by Apollo 13. From the crew’s perspective, the Moon will appear roughly the size of a basketball. The mission concluded with a high-speed reentry and a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. A primary goal is confirming the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft function correctly during a long-distance journey. It is essential to ensure all emergency protocols and abort systems are fully operational as the mission will provide crucial data on space radiation and lunar environments for future Mars exploration.