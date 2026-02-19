End of digital decay? Scientists find a new way to preserve data that could outlive civilisations
Researchers have suggested an innovative approach to storing data in glass- including scientific documents-paving the way to preserve information for future civilizations
Scientists have developed a breakthrough in long-term archival storage using nanostructured glass, marking a significant move beyond the fragile magnetic storage of the past. This new storage solution-utilizing laser writing in glass-is estimated to last over 10,000 years. Meanwhile, buzz in data centres and cloud storage facilities has been going, which currently relies on hard disks and magnetic tapes that requires data to be periodically copied onto new hardware.
The research study further suggests that storing data in glass-including scientific papers-could pave the way for preserving human knowledge for future civilizations.
To achieve these results, scientists from Microsoft in Cambridge, United Kingdom say they have developed a novel method using a specialized laser. The system works by utilizing a femtosecond laser to encode data into a group of symbols, effectively storing information within the glass.
The data is then encoded as tiny deformations, known as voxels, within a piece of glass. The voxels are read by sweeping the glass under an automated microscope equipped with a camera. To maximize effectively, the data is written at the laser's maximum repetition rate of 10 MHz- 10 million pulses per second- with each pulse writing a single voxel. Nonetheless, this breakthrough provides a novel way to preserve history while transforming data centers and cloud storage infrastructure.
-
eBay acquires Depop for $1.7b as it seeks to expand in the fast-growing resale market to reach Gen Z, Millennials
-
Meta’s AI data centre deal with Nvidia puts pressure on Intel and AMD
-
French supermarkets deploy AI to catch shoplifters as privacy debate looms
-
Former Google CEO warns US is running out of electricity: Here’s why
-
US State department plans ‘freedom.gov’ portal to bypass european content bans
-
You can easily trick AI into spreading lies, experts warn
-
Microsoft to invest $50 billion in AI initiatives across the ‘Global South’
-
AI-generated passwords pose a growing cybersecurity threat, experts warn