US State department plans ‘freedom.gov’ portal to bypass european content bans

The US State Department is developing a new online portal, freedom.gov, aimed at helping users in Europe and other regions access content banned under local laws, according to three sources familiar with the plan.

The proposed platform would allow people to view restricted material, including alleged hate speech and terrorist propaganda, as part of Washington’s broader push for digital freedom and free speech.

The project, led by US State Department Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers, was reportedly set for unveiling at the Munich Security Conference but has not yet launched.

What is freedom.gov?

Sources say freedom.gov may include a built-in VPN feature that makes user traffic appear to originate from the United States. One source added that user activity would not be tracked.

A State Department spokesperson told Reuters the US does not have a censorship circumvention programme specific to Europe but said digital freedom remains a priority, including support for privacy tools such as VPNs.

The portal appears to align with the Trump administration’s focus on free speech and opposition to what it sees as restrictive European online regulations. US officials have criticised policies such as the EU Digital Services Act and the UK Online Safety Act, arguing they limit speech.