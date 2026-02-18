Jochen Hanebeck eyes future boom in humanoid robot chips

Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck is increasingly vocal about the massive opportunity in humanoid robots, famously describing them as “cars with legs” rather than wheels. The German semiconductor maker is well-positioned to benefit from a future boom in the market for microchips used in these robotic platforms.

In this connection, Jochen Hanebeck said: “This could become a growth market like the one today before the high-performance semiconductors in AI data centres.”

In line with his observation, Infineon could already produce many of the microchips required for humanoid robots. Because of its existing expertise in autonomous driving, the need for costly new in-house technology development is significantly reduced.

The humanoid robot era signals a new global rush for chipmakers. As demand surges, Infineon is signaling to investors that its future lies in providing the essential hardware for the autonomous workforce of tomorrow.

These robots are designed to resemble the human body in both appearance and behavior, making them ideal for research and service applications. This dynamic combination is set to drive a market boom, leading to a significant impact across global industries.