Is Google’s Gemini about to dethrone ChatGPT?

When ChatGPT launched its first version in December 2022, it surprised users with its humanlike conversational abilities and its capacity to produce content at exceptional speed. However now, Google’s Gemini is catching up fast.

The growing user base of Gemini, together with its integrated functionalities in various Google applications, forces ChatGPT to work harder for its top position while the competition in artificial intelligence technology develops further.

ChatGPT vs Gemini

Unlike ChatGPT, which is OpenAI’s primary product, Gemini is integrated across Google’s ecosystem. It powers search summaries, Google AI Mode for conversational search, and the standalone Gemini app.

Gemini 3, the latest iteration, adds coding tools and enhanced conversational capabilities. Alphabet recently reported that the Gemini app now boasts over 750 million monthly active users, closing in on ChatGPT’s estimated 800 million.

This growth suggests that Gemini is chipping away at ChatGPT’s market share, leveraging Google’s vast brand recognition and ability to deploy AI across multiple services.

While ChatGPT remains a disruptive force, Gemini’s integration into Google’s cloud and services has already contributed to the company surpassing $400 billion in revenue in 2025.

OpenAI faces increasing demands to sustain its competitive advantage. The company needs to develop advanced AI systems and build out its infrastructure while achieving fast revenue growth to maintain its existing ChatGPT market position. The company is reportedly approaching a $100 billion funding round while considering a future initial public offering.