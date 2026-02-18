Court rules against OpenAI in Cameo trademark dispute

A federal district court in Northern California has sided with Cameo, the celebrity video platform, and ordered OpenAI to stop using the CameoF" name for its AI-powered video feature, previously part of the Sora 2 app.

The court found that OpenAI’s use of the name could cause confusion among users, rejecting the company’s claim that Cameo was merely descriptive. OpenAI had since rebranded the feature as Characters following an earlier temporary restraining order in November.

Cameo CEO Steven Galanis emphasised the ruling’s importance for creators and the company’s brand. “We have spent nearly a decade building a brand that stands for talent-friendly interactions and genuine connection. This ruling is a critical victory not just for our company, but for the integrity of our marketplace and the thousands of creators who trust the Cameo name,” he said.

The court determined that the name Cameo suggests the feature rather than simply describing it, creating potential user confusion if used by OpenAI.

An OpenAI spokesperson expressed disagreement with the ruling, stating, "We disagree with the complaint’s assertion that anyone can claim exclusive ownership over the word Cameo, and we look forward to continuing to make our case.”

This case is one of several intellectual property disputes involving OpenAI in recent months. Earlier, the company changed branding around its upcoming hardware and faced a lawsuit from digital library app OverDrive over its Sora name. OpenAI is also engaged in multiple copyright and trademark disputes with artists and media groups worldwide.