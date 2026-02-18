Google I/O 2026 confirmed with major AI updates expected: Check details here

Google is preparing one of its biggest developer events of the entire year. The technology company has announced the schedule for Google I/O 2026, which will showcase new AI developments and product improvements and upcoming product releases.

The annual conference Google I/O 2026 will take place on May 19 and May 20, 2026, at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The registration process has begun for users who wish to receive event updates through their email.

The event will include keynote presentations from Google executives together with fireside discussions and live demonstrations of products and technical training sessions designed for developers.

What to expect from Google I/O 2026?

Google has not revealed specific announcements yet, but several rumours are surrounding the upcoming event. The event is expected to be AI-centric, showcasing updates for Google Gemini AI Android along with the announcements of various other products.

Google I/O 2025 introduced multiple significant updates which Google currently makes accessible to the public. The updates introduced Gemini Live for application use, Deep Research enhancements and new AI models, which included Imagen 4 and Veo 3. The company introduced Android XR to showcase its development of agentic AI tools which can perform multiple tasks at once.

Google has introduced interactive mini games which users can play on the I/O website to create excitement about the event. These experiences allow users to explore Gemini-powered tools while counting down to the event.