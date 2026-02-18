Is YouTube down? Thousands report access issues

Many users are voicing concern over YouTube outage concerns after reports of widespread access issues surfaced Tuesday night.

According to outage tracking website Downdetector, hundreds of thousands of users reported problems accessing the video sharing platform.

At its peak, more than 320,000 outage reports were logged in the United States. By 09:00PM. ET, that number had fallen to just over 150,000 reports.

Downdetector noted that its figures are based on user submitted reports and the actual number of affected users may vary.

YouTube acknowledged the issue in a statement posted online, saying: “We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we have them.”

Reports of outages were not limited to the US. Downdetector showed issues in India, Britain, Australia and Mexico as well.

It remains unclear what caused the disruption or how long the outage may last.