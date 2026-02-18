Is YouTube down? Thousands report access issues
It remains unclear what caused the YouTube disruption or how long the outage may last.
Many users are voicing concern over YouTube outage concerns after reports of widespread access issues surfaced Tuesday night.
According to outage tracking website Downdetector, hundreds of thousands of users reported problems accessing the video sharing platform.
At its peak, more than 320,000 outage reports were logged in the United States. By 09:00PM. ET, that number had fallen to just over 150,000 reports.
Downdetector noted that its figures are based on user submitted reports and the actual number of affected users may vary.
YouTube acknowledged the issue in a statement posted online, saying: “We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we have them.”
Reports of outages were not limited to the US. Downdetector showed issues in India, Britain, Australia and Mexico as well.
It remains unclear what caused the disruption or how long the outage may last.
-
From loss to algorithm: How AI is changing the way humans grieve
-
GTA 6 may revive Vice City with modern map, dynamic weather, next gen graphics
-
Carl Pei’s bold vision: Humanizing gadgets and inspiring creativity
-
Mark Zuckerberg faces grieving families in landmark social media addiction trial
-
Spain to probe X, Meta, TikTok over AI-generated child exploitation content
-
Pentagon and Anthropic clash over use of Claude AI in military operations
-
SpaceX enters Pentagon contest for AI-powered autonomous drone swarms
-
Is AI really fighting climate change? Experts weigh in on big tech's ‘greenwashing’