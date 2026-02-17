Apple adds YouTube Music-style audio-video toggle to podcasts in iOS 26 update

The iOS 26.4 beta will introduce a new feature which allows users to switch between audio and video content with one tap in the Podcasts app. Developers can now access the new feature which streams combined podcast audio and video content that had been uploaded to separate platforms.

Under the new iOS 26 update, podcast episodes that include video will automatically play with video enabled. Users can tap a “Turn video off” button located just above the play and pause controls to switch to audio-only mode. The button placement closely mirrors the layout seen in YouTube Music.

Creators previously needed to upload separate audio and video files of their podcast content to different feeds. Listeners would then need to manually switch between them and scrub to the same timestamp.

Apple confirmed the feature will rely on HTTP Live Streaming technology to allow smooth transitions between formats. Older video episodes will also migrate from RSS-based feeds to the new HLS-powered system.

Users will be able to rotate their device to landscape mode for full-screen video playback. Apple says transcripts and chapters should remain synced during format changes.

For creators, the shift may require hosting through supported third-party providers before linking content via Podcast Connect.