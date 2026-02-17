Temu faces data privacy probe as Nigeria opens official investigation

Nigeria’s data watchdog has opened an official investigation into Chinese owned e-commerce giant, Temu over alleged data privacy breaches.

According to the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the probe has been initiated over Temu’s data-processing practices, such as vague handling, cross-border transfers, online surveillance, and violations of data minimisation rules.

If these data-related breaches are proven, it could usher in legal penalties in one of Africa’s biggest markets. Ultimately, the processors would be held responsible for any non-compliance.

The move comes as Temu is facing rising global scrutiny due to rapid expansion. Owned by Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings, Temu has been offering steep discounts on fashion, electronics and household goods.

In 2024, the watchdog also slammed Multichoice Nigeria, Africa's largest pay-TV operator, with a 766 million naira ($565,990) fine for infringing data-protection rules.

As reported by NDPC, Temu holds personal data of about 12.7 million Nigerians and 70 million daily users globally.