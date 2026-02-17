Technology

Temu faces data privacy probe as Nigeria opens official investigation

As reported by NDPC, Temu holds personal data of about 12.7 million Nigerians

By The News Digital
February 17, 2026
Nigeria’s data watchdog has opened an official investigation into Chinese owned e-commerce giant, Temu over alleged data privacy breaches.

According to the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the probe has been initiated over Temu’s data-processing practices, such as vague handling, cross-border transfers, online surveillance, and violations of data minimisation rules.

If these data-related breaches are proven, it could usher in legal penalties in one of Africa’s biggest markets. Ultimately, the processors would be held responsible for any non-compliance.

The move comes as Temu is facing rising global scrutiny due to rapid expansion. Owned by Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings, Temu has been offering steep discounts on fashion, electronics and household goods.

In 2024, the watchdog also slammed Multichoice Nigeria, Africa's largest pay-TV operator, with a 766 million naira ($565,990) fine for infringing data-protection rules.

As reported by NDPC, Temu holds personal data of about 12.7 million Nigerians and 70 million daily users globally. 