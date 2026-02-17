Temu faces data privacy probe as Nigeria opens official investigation
As reported by NDPC, Temu holds personal data of about 12.7 million Nigerians
Nigeria’s data watchdog has opened an official investigation into Chinese owned e-commerce giant, Temu over alleged data privacy breaches.
According to the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the probe has been initiated over Temu’s data-processing practices, such as vague handling, cross-border transfers, online surveillance, and violations of data minimisation rules.
If these data-related breaches are proven, it could usher in legal penalties in one of Africa’s biggest markets. Ultimately, the processors would be held responsible for any non-compliance.
The move comes as Temu is facing rising global scrutiny due to rapid expansion. Owned by Nasdaq-listed PDD Holdings, Temu has been offering steep discounts on fashion, electronics and household goods.
In 2024, the watchdog also slammed Multichoice Nigeria, Africa's largest pay-TV operator, with a 766 million naira ($565,990) fine for infringing data-protection rules.
As reported by NDPC, Temu holds personal data of about 12.7 million Nigerians and 70 million daily users globally.
-
Carl Pei’s bold vision: Humanizing gadgets and inspiring creativity
-
Mark Zuckerberg faces grieving families in landmark social media addiction trial
-
Spain to probe X, Meta, TikTok over AI-generated child exploitation content
-
Pentagon and Anthropic clash over use of Claude AI in military operations
-
SpaceX enters Pentagon contest for AI-powered autonomous drone swarms
-
Is AI really fighting climate change? Experts weigh in on big tech's ‘greenwashing’
-
Samsung Galaxy S26 teaser uses AI for night video demo ahead of launch
-
Ireland launches probe into Musk's Grok AI over sexualized content