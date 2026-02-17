Apple tests end-to-end encrypted RCS in iOS 26.4 beta

Apple has started testing the end-to-end encryption of RCS on the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 that will make it more secure cross-platform messaging. The new update was rolled out this week and silently brings early support for RCS E2EE to the Messages app.

The new feature is only available between iPhones. Apple has confirmed that a future software update will bring full RCS encryption between iPhones and Android devices.

iOS 26.4 brings RCS encryption testing

Apple introduced a new Settings toggle in iOS 26.4 beta which enables developers to use the RCS end-to-end encryption feature. The chat function shows a padlock icon when users activate this feature. The current encryption system only secures chats between iPhones whose iMessage feature has been disabled.

Apple first hinted at this shift in iOS 26.3 Beta 2 when it added carrier-level support for encrypted RCS messaging. RCS updates in iOS 18.1 have introduced green bubble chat features which include typing indicators, read receipts and high-quality media sharing. The system lacked a critical function which enabled secure Apple-to-Android encryption.

RCS encryption requires the Universal Profile 3.0 standard, which provides end-to-end security. RCS initial launch by Apple operated with version 2.4, which did not provide E2EE functionality. The system needs new carrier compatibility and system integration updates to implement encryption.

While Android devices have supported secure RCS chats for some time, Apple’s current implementation remains limited to its ecosystem. The company has confirmed that full RCS end-to-end encryption will not launch publicly with iOS 26. 4.