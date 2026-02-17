Carl Pei’s bold vision: Humanizing gadgets and inspiring creativity

Nothing founder Carl Pei has introduced an intriguing concept: building a brand around the philosophy that technology has become boring. His mission is to shake up a market where competition within the global electronics industry is at all-time high. By 2026, the global industry in Europe will be 6 trillion, with German electronics manufacturers playing a key role. The London-based consumer electronics company is widely known for making tech exciting through its transparent and eye-catching designs.

In this connection, the CEO stated: “We are vastly undervalued because our revenues are around a billion, so the multiples are quite cheap.”

He shed light on the market to see why other companies failed stating: “They might have had great visions and great product ideas. But they didn't really build up the fundamentals of the business.” he added.

How will AI impact the opportunities and capabilities?

Pei revealed that being a mid-sized business at this stage feels like the perfect mix between agility and capability to seize the opportunities for future. He was of the view that they continue to deliver their products while navigating global trade disruptions. India and Europe are prominent markets for Nothing as “the European market is growing 100 percent year on year."

How will AI shape consumer trends in 2026?

Moving forward, while talking about consumer trends, the European consumer is more conservative than the Indian one. Pei is committed to further expand it to 30 percent to 50 percent of our volume in the next couple of years. Pei’s fan base seeks to know what's coming next while revealing that they will be focusing on improvements and more investing into the audio headphone category this year. This year marks the global debut of our first AI-native product ideas.