SpaceX enters Pentagon contest for AI-powered autonomous drone swarms

SpaceX is competing in a new Pentagon contest to develop autonomous drone swarming technology. Reportedly, the competition, launched by the US Department of Defence's innovation unit in January, offers a $100 million prize.

According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its subsidiary xAI are reportedly among a select group of companies selected for the six-month challenge.

Pentagon drone technology challenge

The reported contest focuses on advanced autonomous drone systems that can translate voice commands into digital instructions and control multiple drones at once. The aim is to create smarter, faster and more coordinated drone swarms for defence applications.

Texas-based SpaceX recently acquired artificial intelligence startup xAI, combining Musk’s space and defence contractor with his AI venture ahead of a planned initial public offering. The move strengthens SpaceX’s position in AI-driven defence technology and could give it an edge in the Pentagon drone competition.

The Pentagon has been increasing its funding for artificial intelligence research and development of unmanned aerial vehicles. The US Defence Secretary last year outlined plans to cut bureaucracy and boost domestic drone manufacturing.

Officials are also seeking cost-effective ways to counter drones, especially around airports and major public events such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup and America250 celebrations.

Musk has previously voiced concerns about offensive autonomous weapons. In 2015, he joined AI and robotics researchers in signing an open letter calling for a global ban on such systems.