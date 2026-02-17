Samsung Galaxy S26 teaser uses AI for night video demo ahead of launch

Samsung has released a new teaser for its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 series, which is soon to be launched during the tech giant’s Unpacked event of 2026.

The video about the smartphone's enhanced low-light video capabilities appeared on Samsung's social media platforms. The video shows two skateboarders who skate at nighttime to demonstrate the improved night photography mode of the phone, which now uses Galaxy AI technology.

The company used an AI system to create the teaser video, which makes it difficult to understand their marketing approach for the new flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S26 new video teaser

The short clip compares what Samsung calls standard video capture with the Galaxy S26’s enhanced low-light video mode. The company says users can expect the “next level of night photography with #GalaxyAI. ”

However, the footage details such as blurred textures on buildings, odd-looking shopping bags, and inconsistent shadows suggests that it was not filmed using an actual device. Samsung’s fine print confirms the video was made “with the assistance of AI tools".

For a feature as important as Galaxy S26 low-light video, many expected a real-world comparison shot directly on the phone. Instead, the AI-generated teaser has sparked debate online about confidence in the camera upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S26 launch details

The Samsung Galaxy S26 launch is scheduled for February 25. The smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, Privacy Display technology and faster charging capabilities. The standard model may include a 4,300mAh battery and region-based Snapdragon or Exynos processors.