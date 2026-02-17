Daniel Radcliffe gets candid about sports obsession sparked by pure accident

Daniel Radcliffe is sharing his hilarious story leading him to his forever love for football.

The Harry Potter actor revealed how he developed an interest in sports as in his new NBC comedy, The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins, he directs a film of a disgraced footballer.

In Tina Fey's new comedy, Daniel portrays a down-on-his-luck director who decides to try his luck by making a documentary on the life of disgraced football player Reggie, played by Tracy Morgan, to revamp his public image.

"I did a musical here in 2011, and they started a fantasy football league. They needed someone to make up the numbers, and so I got involved," Daniel recalled.

Daniel revealed that after making the account, he did not do anything for four weeks. "And then somebody was like, 'You're bottom of the league.' I was like, 'Okay, well, I've got to do something.'"

He got into football from there and has "never looked back since then, he said, noting, "I'm a huge NFL fan."

And now he follows two fantasy leagues, "One of which I run with my girlfriend. We're all in now," the Tony winner noted.

Daniel further gushed over his co-star, Morgan, saying, "I always say, the thing about Tracy — what he brings as an actor is it is unteachable and unlearnable. He just has a natural comedy, charisma in his bones. There are line readings he has access to that 99% of actors just cannot say."

"Every day, he's going to say five of the craziest things you've ever heard, but also be incredibly kind and generous and funny," he added.