UK plans strict social media ban for under 16s, targets AI chatbots

The UK government is planning to implement an Australian-style social media ban for under 16s teens as early as this year, aiming to bring the regulation of AI bots under safety nets.

To materialize this ban, Britain PM Keir Starmer last month launched a consultation on a social media ban for under 16s.

Recently, the government has sped up the efforts to update the safety rules, including AI bots which are not covered by the same laws as social media sites.

Besides the UK, other European countries, such as France, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Czech Republic are pushing the regulatory measures to bring in a social media ban for children, aiming to protect them online.

AI bots: Loophole to be covered

According to technology minister Liz Kendall, a loophole exists in Britain’s 2023 Online Safety Act as it does not cover users’ interactions with AI chatbots.

Given the importance of the Act, it is important to bridge this gap, making the act more safe and protective for children and people, she explained.

"I am concerned about these AI chatbots… as is the prime minister, about the impact that's having on children and young people," Kendall said, adding some children were developing one-to-one relationships with AI systems that would threaten their safety.

Therefore, the government would set out its proposals before June.

What other changes are in the pipeline?

The government is also suggesting to bring in three changes based on the public's opinion on new rules.

If a child dies, investigators would have the power to automatically restrict their social media and online data, leading to automatic data preservation and securing key evidence.

The consultation would also seek to limit “stranger pairing” on gaming consoles, a feature that allows the children to connect with people they don’t know.

The government would also implement restrictions, blocking people from sending and receiving nude photos on their devices.

The suggested new measures will be introduced as an amendment to existing crime and child-protection legislation.