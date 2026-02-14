GTA 6 trailer hits 475m views as fans predict record-breaking launch

Industry experts predicts that GTA 6, one of the most anticipated game launch event will be a major turnover for the gaming industry. Reportedly, the game will surpass all previous entertainment records on it's launch event scheduled on May 26, 2026.

The highly anticipated sequel of Rockstar Games is expected to launch on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

According to the level of excitement created after it's trailer release, the first day of the GTA 6 launch event will experience massive online activity, to which the experts believe can lead users to server problems and create a substantial societal effect because of the game's long-standing audience demand.

Interestingly, the GTA 6 excitement reached its peak among it's audience after Rockstar released their second official trailer. Within 24 hours the trailer received more than 475 million views across all social media platforms which made it as one of the biggest video launches in history. The trailer soundtrack experienced a significant increase in music streaming which demonstrated the worldwide popularity of the song.

Taking to social media accounts, fans expressed their excitement terming the GTA 6 trailer viewership a signal towards its historic demand.

The wait since 2013 has created stronger excitement for this event. Gamers expect their download requirements and streaming needs to exceed all previous records on their launch day. The public still remembers the server overload that occurred during the launch of GTA V Online.

Moreover, the experts suggest platforms such as YouTube and Twitch could see record viewership spikes. The GTA 6 launch will draw millions of players who will watch gameplay streams, creating a temporary decline in mainstream streaming services. The May 26, 2026 release date became official when Rockstar Games confirmed the date after delaying the game from its earlier 2025 window. The extended development cycle has only intensified excitement.