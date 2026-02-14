Agentic AI dating era: Bots are replacing humans in romance

In a highly unpredictable digital landscape, another unsettling shift is brewing as autonomous AI agents are now managing romantic connections, giving rise to the agentic AI dating era.

After the surging popularity of Moltbook, another platform, MoltMatch is making headlines across the various social media platforms.

MoltMatch, a dating site on which autonomous bots do the flirting for humans, sometimes without their consent and knowledge.

On this platform, the agents interact with one another to find a “perfect match” for the humans they represent.

These bots can find and pitch the human creators some suitable profiles for match-making.

For some users, the idea of leaving the responsibility of finding love or partner to agentic bots, seems appealing, but it is not bereft of ethical concerns and privacy risks.

According to one user, Jack Luo from California, he signed up for OpenClaw to use the tool as an assistant, helping him to manage his tasks.

To his surprise, the agentic AI took the responsibility of finding his soulmate by creating a MoltMatch profile without his consent and explicit direction.

According to Luo’s observations, while the AI is efficient, the profiles it generates often fail to represent their true, authentic selves.

“The AI-generated profile “doesn’t really show who I actually am, authentically,” he said.

The transition to AI-led dating has surfaced significant real-world harms, robbing the humans of their unique identities.

Once reserved for humans, now romance and emotional attachment are seen through the lens of AI bots.

It is hard to imagine that humans are living in the era where emotions are increasingly being consumed by technologies in the name of parasocial relationships.

As a result, humans are losing the real touch of relationships. Compliance has replaced conflict. Emotional fragility has become commonplace driven by AI-led effortless empathy and undue validation.

Given the rise of AI-powered intimacy. Critics question whether deeply personal experiences or emotions like love and passion should ever be outsourced to a machine or not.

Mr Carljoe Javier of the Philippine non-profit Data and AI Ethics PH said that even computer scientists do not understand the inner workings of AI when it makes a decision.

“And when it’s something, for me, deeply important, like romance, love, passion, these things – is that really a thing in your life that you want to offload to a machine?” he questioned