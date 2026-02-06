Germany joins Spain in considering social media ban for under-16s

A significant shift has been observed as part of a global movement towards implementing strict regulations. Germany is now set to join this trend, as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrat Union (CDU) considers limiting social media access for children under the age of 16.

Following Australia's move to ban social media, several other countries are working to adopt similar measures in response to the perceived negative effects of these platforms.

The CDU is the largest party in Germany’s coalition government, which also includes the center-lift SPD.

The recent move underscores the importance of protecting children, setting a clear protective boundary that takes into account the need to safeguard minors. It is the prime responsibility of nations to protect children from harmful content. In Germany, a discussion has been ongoing regarding the negative effects of social media on youth.

The government has appointed a special commission to investigate effective measures to safeguard young people from social harm. These kinds of measures are essential, as voluntary actions and a ban are now considered as a final step.