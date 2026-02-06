Google brings AirDrop-style sharing to more Android phones

Google is making file sharing between Android and Apple devices much easier. The tech giant announced that the AirDrop-style feature, which was introduced for the company's Pixel 10 series in 2025, is coming to various Android smartphones.

During a press conference at the Google Taipei office, Android Vice President of Engineering Eric Kay announced the expansion of the new update.

However, Google's Quick Share feature on Pixel 10 devices enabled users to share content between iPhones and iPads and MacBooks starting from last year. Until now, the feature was exclusive to Pixel devices, leaving other Android users waiting.

“The year 2026 will bring us expanded support for additional devices,” Kay said. Google has developed a system that guarantees reliability and security through its use of trusted protocols, which independent auditors have examined. This system functions as a permanent solution which will remain operational throughout its entire existence.

Once expanded, Android users can share pictures, videos, and files directly with iPhone, iPad, and MacBook devices, according to reports. This may be an added advantage to Android users, which may ease their work, unlike before.

Kay also hinted at broader plans to make switching between phones, including Apple devices, easier in the future. Moreover, Google has not given a specific release date but promised announcements very soon. With major tech events approaching, Android users may not have to wait long.