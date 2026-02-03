French cybercrime unit targets X in investigation, Musk summoned

The French offices of Elon Musk’s social platform X were raided by the cybercrime unit today. The operation is part of a significantly broadened investigation first opened in January 2025. The Paris prosecutor stated that the inquiry initially focused on content recommendation by X’s algorithm but has since been expanded to include the platform’s controversial AI chatbot, Grok.

The probe will also now investigate alleged complicity in the “possession and distribution” of images of a child-pornographic nature as well as the violation of image rights with sexually explicit deepfakes. Meanwhile, the prosecutor’s office has summoned both Musk and former X chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino to appear at a hearing on April 20.

The prosecutor’s officers said, “At this stage, the conduct of this investigation is part of a constructive approach, with the aim of ultimately ensuring that the X platform complies with French laws, insofar as it operates on national territory.”

According to Reuters, the prosecutor’s cybercrime unit is conducting the investigation with the French police’s own cybercrime unit and Europol. The Paris prosecutor’s office stated that the investigation was launched following a complaint from a lawmaker, who alleged that biased algorithms on X had distorted the operation of the platform’s automated data processing system.

Musk’s social platform has been the subject to intensified scrutiny over sexualized images generated and edited on the site by using AI tool Grok. The images, often created using real photos of women without their consent, have triggered a massive criticism from victims, online safety campaigners and politicians.

The European Commission opened an investigation into the platform and its parent company, xAI in late January, over concerns regarding the dissemination of these illegal images.