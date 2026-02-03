Google’s AI aims to prevent extinction by preserving endangered species’ DNA

Google has announced plans to deploy AI tools to prevent the extinction of endangered species of animals by preserving their genetic information.

The urgency of the mission emanates from the fact that around 1 million species are on the verge of being extinct. Their extinction threatens global food security, disrupts climate regulation, and destabilises the biological foundations of modern science.

More difficult is the task of sequencing the species genome due to complexities and high operational costs.

Here comes the constructive AI tools of Google, such as DeepVariant, DeepPolisher, and DeepConsensus, leading to improved accuracy and reduced costs in preserving the genetic information.

Different ongoing projects, including the Vertebrate Genomes Project, led by Erich Jarvis at The Rockefeller University, and Earth BioGenome Project, are using different AI tools to tackle the issues and accomplish their goal of sequencing all known species on Earth.

As a result of AI-powered support, the genetic code of 13 new endangered species across the several animal classes have been preserved. These genomes are freely available for use.

Google’s AI aims to prevent extinction by preserving endangered species’ DNA

The list includes:

Critically endangered cotton-top tamarin

Endangered golden mantella frog

Grevy’s zebras

Nubian Ibex

Critically endangered elongated tortoise

Endangered hog deer

Eld’s deer

Golden lion tamarins

Critically endangered African penguins

To expand this mission, Google is funding the sequencing of 150 additional endangered species in a project led by The Rockefeller University, all to be openly released to the scientific community and the public to use in conservation efforts.