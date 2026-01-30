Roblox under scrutiny as Dutch regulators launch probe over child safety concerns

The Netherlands' consumer protection ​regulator ACM has launched an investigation ‌into U.S. gaming platform Roblox over potential risks to underage users in the European Union.

The regulator said on Friday, January 30, 2026, that it ‌will assess whether Roblox is taking adequate ​measures to protect minors, referring to the EU's Digital Services Act, which requires platforms ‍to take appropriate and proportionate measures to ensure safety for minors using their services.

A Roblox spokesperson said ⁠the company is "strongly committed to complying ‍with the EU Digital Services Act" and referred to ‌the ‌gaming platform's announcement last November that it would require age verification via facial recognition to limit communication between children and adults.

"We look ⁠forward to providing ⁠the ​ACM with further clarity on the many policies and safeguards we have in place to protect minors," ‍a Roblox spokesperson said.

In ‍the U.S., Roblox is facing multiple lawsuits over child safety.

Previously Texas, U.S., sued the popular game 'Roblox' over safety concerns and released a statement in November 2025.

Texas's Attorney General Ken Paxton said, "Any corporation that enables child abuse will face the full and unrelenting force of the law.'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he has sued Roblox over 'flagrantly ignoring' safety laws and deceiving parents about the dangers the online video gaming platform poses to young people.

Additionally, the company has also faced global criticism for failing to protect young users from child predators ​and sexual exploitation.

About Roblox :

The most popular gaming company among children operates a massive online platform where users can play solo or with friends.

Recently, users have been offered developer tools to build their own games- a feature that has resulted in some violent and sexual content surfacing on the gaming site.

Another feature that allows users to enter servers and interact with strangers online has also been criticized for potentially exposing young players to dangerous individuals.

Parents and children have raised concerns about Roblox, saying that they have seen distressing content or suffered abuse on the platform.

As of October 30, 2025, Roblox said it averaged 151.5 million daily active users in the third quarter, with 83% of users outside the U.S. and Canada.

According to Roblox, 40% of its daily active users in 2024 were under 13.

Texas joins the U.S. states of Kentucky and Louisiana, which have also sued Roblox over potential harms to children.

Additionally, Roblox has also been restricted in some countries like Russia, Turkey, China,Algeria, Oman, Iraq,Kuwait and Qatar over concerns about child exploitation.