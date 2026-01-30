WhatsApp tests optional subscription plan for themes, icons and more

WhatsApp is reportedly working on an optional paid subscription plan that could introduce a range of extra features focused on personalisation and convenience, without affecting the app’s core messaging experience.

According to WABetaInfo, the new subscription was found in the most recent version of WhatsApp beta for Android, 2.26.4.8. The new subscription will give the user access to exclusive features for personalisation according to their needs.

Reportedly, Meta is testing the new subscription services for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Each subscription shall have a host of premium features.

Another feature which is claimed to be included in this service is the app icon customisation feature, which will allow users to customise the look of WhatsApp from their home screen.

The paid version may also offer useful enhancements. One of these is the ability to pin more than three chats. To date, WhatsApp only allows users to pin a maximum of three chats, but the paid version may enable users to pin more of their important chats for easy access.

According to WABetaInfo, the availability of the subscription service may initially be made possible by a waitlist system. Once the subscription service is rolled out, users who have signed up will be notified and will have the option of whether they would like to subscribe or not. The pricing of the service has not been disclosed and is expected to differ per country.

More importantly, WhatsApp has clarified that the subscription service will be entirely optional. The basic services, such as private messaging, voice and video calling, and end-to-end encryption, will still be free for all users.