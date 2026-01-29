Chrome gets smarter as Google expands Gemini with 3 new features

Google has rolled out a major update to Gemini in Chrome, adding three new features aimed at making web browsing more intelligent and efficient. The new features include an AI side panel, agentic AI Auto Browse, and Nano Banana image editing, all powered by Gemini AI.

AI side panel boosts multitasking

Google's Chrome Product Team explained that the new AI side panel enables users to open Gemini in a fixed panel on the side of the browser. This will help users avoid switching between multiple tabs while conducting research or planning for tasks. Google explained that early testers used the new feature to compare products on multiple websites, read reviews, and manage their busy calendars.

Before using the new AI chat feature, users must opt in to share URLs and browser data with Google. This is necessary for the Gemini feature to understand the browsing context.

Auto browse brings agentic AI to Chrome

The Chrome Auto Browse tool is accessible to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. This tool enables Gemini to perform actions on behalf of the user through multi-step actions. This includes actions like researching hotel and flight prices, unpaid bills, and service quotes.

Auto browse is a multi-modal tool that can analyse images in the browser. Gemini can locate objects in images, search for the same objects online, and add them to the cart. Gemini can even access stored passwords and log in to the site with permission.

Nano Banana and deeper integrations

Nano Banana, Google’s image editing tool using artificial intelligence, has been integrated into the Gemini side panel. Users can edit images within the browser window using text prompts.

This enhancement is based on Google’s previous announcement in January 2026 that Gemini was integrated in Chrome with apps like Gmail, Calendar, Google Maps, Google Flights, Google Shopping, and YouTube.