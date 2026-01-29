Google launches auto-browse feature in Chrome powered by Gemini AI

Google has announced a new auto-browse feature for its Chrome browser, allowing artificial intelligence to carry out multi-step online tasks for users.

The Google Product and Platform Team explained that the auto-browse feature can search hotel and flight prices, make appointments, fill out online forms, handle subscriptions, and perform other mundane tasks. The Gemini AI is all set to work right within Chrome, thereby minimising the need for users to switch between tabs and applications.

This latest development is an extension of the Gemini features that were introduced in the Chrome browser in the past. These include summarising web pages, answering questions, comparing products across different tabs, and remembering the browser history.

Google had already highlight that Gemini would eventually be able to handle more complex tasks, and this latest development, auto browse, is the fulfilment of that announcement.

However, when using the auto browse option, Gemini has the ability to analyse images, identify objects such as decorations, and locate similar items for online shopping, add items to the shopping basket, and apply discount coupons within a certain budget.

Where the task involves the need to log in to an account, Gemini has the ability to utilise the Chrome password manager.

Google has also revamped the look of Gemini in Chrome. Gemini has a panel that sticks to the right side of the screen rather than a pop-up. Gemini has the ability to integrate with Gmail, Calendar, Maps, Google Shopping, and Flights.