Neuralink prepares first human trials of Blindsight implant

Neuralink is preparing to begin its first human clinical trials of the Blindsight implant in 2026, which aims to restore vision for people with complete blindness.

Neuralink Founder Elon Musk shared this development stating that the trials are set to begin pending regulatory approval. The Blindsight brain implant is aims to assist individuals who have lost the use of their eyes or optic nerves to see again by stimulating the visual cortex.

Taking to X, Musk stated that the company is now ready to perform the first implantation of Blindsight and that this will happen as soon as the necessary approvals are obtained. He also stated that the technology will at first be able to offer low-resolution vision, potentially increasing to higher resolution in the future.

Blindsight is intended for patients who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve, as long as their visual cortex is still intact. According to Musk, this could even enable patients who have been born blind to see for the first time in their lives.

How does Neuralink Blindsight implant works ?

Neuralink is working on Blindsight as a visual prosthetic device that avoids the eyes altogether. A camera captures images and sends the data wirelessly to a brain implant. The implant sends signals to the brain to create a sense of sight. Neuralink claims that this is an alternative to the natural process that occurs when the retina sends signals to the brain.

Blindsight was given a Breakthrough Device Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2024. This is given to a device that treats life-altering or irreversible conditions.