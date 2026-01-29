OpenAI plans biometric social network: A shield against online bots

OpenAI has come forward with another proposal, revolving around the development of its own social network in a bid to tackle the bots crisis, where AI-run accounts dominate engagement.

As reported by Forbes, Sam Altman’s mission is based on solving the “bot problem” and “dead internet” phenomenon by creating a real-humans-only social platform.

According to the sources privy to the matter, the application in question is in early development stage and is being created by a small team, comprising fewer than 10 people.

The app is expected to include a “biometric verification” feature which would ensure that all the accounts available on OpenAI’s social network are associated with humans.

Sources familiar with the development also revealed that the tech company is also planning to integrate the “proof of personhood” element via Apple’s Face ID or the World Orb.

The users will likely be able to use OpenAI’s existing tools like Sora and ChatGPT to create AI-generated images and videos directly on the platform.

No official launch time of the social network has been declared by the tech company as the project can be subject to any change in the near future.

Moreover, OpenAI has also declined to comment on this development.

The dominance of bots in the online space has been a problem. In 2025, Elon Musk purged 1.7 million bot accounts, unfortunately, the issue still persists. Instagram head Adam Mosseri also noted the proliferation of "synthetic everything” in social media landscape.