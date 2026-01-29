Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI, says report

According to the latest report, big tech firms are again eyeing investing in artificial intelligence.

The information reports that Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft are in talks to invest up to $60 billion in OpenAI to bolster growth push.

Nvidia, an existing ‌investor whose chips power OpenAI's AI models, is in talks to ‌invest up to $30 billion, while Microsoft, a longstanding backer, is in talks to invest less than $10 billion.

The report added that ‌Amazon, which would be a new investor, is in discussions to invest significantly more ‍than $10 billion, potentially even more than $20 billion.

As per the report, OpenAI is close to receiving term sheets, or an investment commitment, from these firms.

However, Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, and OpenAI have not openly disclosed any new deal yet.

The information further reported that Amazon's investment could depend on separate negotiations, including a possible expansion of OpenAI's cloud server rental deal with Amazon and a commercial ⁠agreement for OpenAI to sell its products, such as enterprise ChatGPT subscriptions, to Amazon.

This follows reports from earlier this week that said that ‍SoftBank Group is ⁠in talks to invest as much as an additional $30 billion in OpenAI.

OpenAI is grappling with rising costs ⁠to train and run its AI models as competition from ‌Alphabet's Google.

Tech enthusiasts are eyeing which big tech firms are aiming to invest in OpenAI and how it can help them revolutionize the industry through the latest innovation along with artificial intelligence.