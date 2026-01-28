Google accidentally leaks Android’s PC-style desktop for first time

Google has accidentally leaked the upcoming desktop interface for Android by posting a bug report on its Chromium Issue Tracker website. The leak was posted as part of a report for an issue with Chrome's Incognito tabs, which includes screen captures of the new interface in use.

The images posted of the bug were taken on an HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 Chromebook, which features a 12th Gen Intel Core processor. The device has the codename Brya, and the board name is Redrix.

According to 9to5Mac, the device is running Android 16 and a desktop-optimised version of Android, internally called Aluminium OS (ALOS).

The leaked images reveal a new status bar, optimised for larger screens. The status bar shows the time with seconds, date, battery status, Wi-Fi, notifications, keyboard language, Gemini icon, and screen recording indicator. The design appears more spacious than the Android tablet interface.

The taskbar looks similar to that of current large-screen Android versions. The mouse cursor has also been updated with a trail effect. The controls for screen recording look similar to those found on mobile devices. This indicates that Google is again combining elements of both mobile and desktop versions.

The Google Chrome interface on this leaked version looks similar to that found on current large-screen Android versions. However, one feature that has been added is the Extensions button.

The interface also includes split-screen multitasking and desktop-like window controls. Moreover, the app windows have features like minimise, fullscreen, and close buttons similar to those found on Chrome OS.