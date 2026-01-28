WhatsApp tests 24-hour status updates for Channels

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that could change how Channels communicate with their followers. This feature has been spotted in the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, which is 2.26.4.5.

The feature enable creators, brands, and businesses to post status-style updates that will disappear after 24 hours, just like WhatsApp status messages.

How do WhatsApp Channel status updates work?

Reportedly, WhatsApp is working on a new status entry option in the Channels section. The administrators of the channel will be able to post updates in the same way as they do for regular status posts. The updates can be images, videos, and voice messages.

However, instead of sharing the updates with the people separately in the contact list, once uploaded, the status will be visible to all the followers of the channel.

The updates in the channel status section, similar to regular status updates, will be visible for only 24-hour. This feature will allow admins to send updates to the followers of the channel without having to post a regular update on the channel feed.

Additionally, channel admins will be able to find this feature in the channel status section in the Updates section, whereas the followers of the channel will be able to see the updates by clicking on the profile icon of the channel. Moreover, followers of the channel can react to the status in the same way that they react to regular status updates, i.e., through emojis.

The report adds that views will remain anonymous. Channel admins will only see the total number of views, not the identities of viewers.