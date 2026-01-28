China approves first imports of Nvidia’s H200 AI chips, sources say

The latest update reveals that China has approved its first batch of Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence chips for import, marking a shift in position as China seeks to balance its AI needs against spurring domestic development.

The approval covers several hundred thousand H200 chips and was granted during Nvidia's Chief Executive Jensen Huang's visit to China this week, the sources informed, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

According to sources, the first batch of approvals has been allocated primarily to three major Chinese internet companies, with other enterprises now joining a queue for subsequent approvals.

They declined to name the companies that received the initial clearances, while China's industry and commerce ministries, as well as Nvidia, had also not responded yet.

Why it matters:

The H200, Nvidia's second most powerful AI chip, has emerged as a major flashpoint in U.S.-China relations.

Despite strong demand from Chinese firms and U.S. approval for exports, Beijing's hesitation to allow imports has been the main barrier to shipments.

The U.S. earlier this month formally cleared the way for Nvidia to sell the H200 to China, where the company is seeing strong appetite.

However, it was unclear if Chinese authorities or Beijing would grant approval in recent weeks, as the government wants to balance meeting surging domestic demand for advanced AI chips and nurturing its domestic semiconductor industry.

Chinese customs authorities told agents that the H200 chips were not permitted to enter China, Reuters reported earlier this month.

But Chinese technology firms have placed orders for more than two million H200 chips, far exceeding Nvidia's available inventory.

It remains uncertain how many additional companies will receive approval in subsequent batches or what criteria Beijing is using to determine eligibility.

As reported by Reuters, Huang arrived in Shanghai last Friday for routine annual celebrations with Nvidia's China employees and has since travelled to Beijing and other cities, Reuters reported last week.

Impact :

The approvals of H200 suggest Beijing is prioritizing the needs of major Chinese internet companies, which are spending billions of dollars to build data centers needed to develop AI services and compete with U.S. rivals, including OpenAI.

While Chinese companies such as Huawei now have products that rival the performance of Nvidia's H20 chip, previously the most advanced AI chip it was allowed to sell to China, they still lag far behind the H200.

The H200 delivers roughly six times the performance of Nvidia's H20 chip.

Still, Beijing has discussed requiring companies to buy a certain quota of domestic chips as a condition for receiving approval to import foreign semiconductors.