TikTok settles social media addiction lawsuit ahead of landmark trial

TikTok agreed to settle a landmark social media addiction lawsuit just before the trial kicked off, the plaintiff's attorneys confirmed.

The social video platform was one of three companies—along with Meta's Instagram and Google's YouTube—facing claims that their platforms deliberately addict and harm children.

As the fourth company in the lawsuit, named as Snapchat, already settled the case last week for an undisclosed sum.

Social media addiction case:

The core of the case is a 19-year-old teen identified as 'KGM' who claims that her use of social media from an early age addicted her to the technology and exacerbated depression and suicidal thoughts.

Jury selection starts this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It's the first time the companies will argue their case before a jury, and the outcome could have profound effects on their businesses and how they will handle children using their platforms.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the plaintiff said in a statement on Tuesday that TikTok remains a defendant in the other personal injury cases and that the trial will proceed as scheduled against Meta and YouTube.

The selection process is expected to take at least a few days, with 75 potential jurors questioned each day through at least Thursday.

Importantly, the lawsuit claims that this was done through deliberate design choices made by companies that sought to make their platforms more addictive to children to boost profits.

This argument, if successful, could sidestep the companies' First Amendment shield and Section 230, which protects tech companies from liability for material posted on their platforms.

"Borrowing heavily from the behavioral and neurobiological techniques used by slot machines and exploited by the cigarette industry, Defendants deliberately embedded in their products an array of design features aimed at maximizing youth engagement to drive advertising revenue," the lawsuit says.

Executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, are expected to testify at the trial, which will last six to eight weeks.

Experts have drawn similarities to the Big Tobacco trials that led to a 1998 settlement requiring cigarette companies to pay billions in health-care costs and restrict marketing targeting minors.

"Plaintiffs are not merely the collateral damage of Defendants' products," the lawsuit says.

"They are the direct victims of the intentional product design choices made by each Defendant. They are the intended targets of the harmful features that pushed them into self-destructive feedback loops."

Tech companies dispute claims of harm

The tech companies dispute the claims that their products deliberately harm children, citing a bevy of safeguards they have added over the years and arguing that they are not liable for content posted on their sites by third parties.

"Recently, a number of lawsuits have attempted to place the blame for teen mental health struggles squarely on social media companies," Meta said in a recent blog post.

"But this oversimplifies a serious issue. Clinicians and researchers find that mental health is a deeply complex and multifaceted issue, and trends regarding teens' well-being aren't clear-cut or universal. Narrowing the challenges faced by teens to a single factor ignores the scientific research and the many stressors impacting young people today, like academic pressure, school safety, socio-economic challenges, and substance abuse."

Meta :

A Meta spokesperson said in a statement on Monday that the company strongly disagrees with the allegations outlined in the lawsuit and that it's "confident the evidence will show our longstanding commitment to supporting young people."

Google:

A Google spokesperson, Jose Castaneda, said on Monday that the allegations against YouTube are "simply not true." In a statement, he said, "Providing young people with a safer, healthier experience has always been core to our work."

Impact of the new case:

The case will be the first in a slew of cases beginning this year that seek to hold social media companies responsible for harming children's mental well-being.

A federal bellwether trial beginning in June in Oakland, Calif., will be the first to represent school districts that have sued social media platforms over harms to children.

In addition, more than 40 state attorneys general have filed lawsuits against Meta, claiming it is harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis by deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.

The majority of cases filed their lawsuits in federal court, but some sued in their respective states.

Meanwhile, TikTok also faces similar lawsuits in more than a dozen states.

Additionally, the U.S. and Canada this week joined a list of several nations where the use of TikTok has been banned on government-issued mobile devices as authorities cite privacy and cybersecurity concerns.

The U.S. government this week gave all federal agencies 30 days to delete the Chinese-owned video sharing application from their systems, citing security concerns.