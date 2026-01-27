Australia, Europe lead global surge in social media restrictions for minors

Australia, Europe lead global surge in social media restrictions for minor

Australia announced a landmark social media ban in December 2025, aiming to safeguard under 16 children from unethical content. This ban is being closely analyzed by other nations considering implementing similar age-based measures. Britain and France have become the latest to signal such plans as concerns are mounted over the adverse effects of social media on children's mental health and safety.

Below is the list of countries currently working to regulate access to social platforms.

Australia

In November 2024, Australia became the first country to pass a landmark law aimed at protecting minors under the age of 16 from social media harms. Effective as of December 10, 2025, the legislation is part of the world’s most stringent regulations targeting tech platforms.

Britain

Britain is considering an Australian style ban to protect children, following Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on January 20 that “no option is off the table”. The government has not yet identified a specific age; it is exploring a potential ban for children under 16 as part of a new three-month consultation.

China

China’s cyberspace regulator is implementing a “minor mode” program that mandates app specific rules to strictly limit screen time for underage users.

Denmark

Denmark announced in November 2025 that it would ban social media for children under 15 while allowing parents to grant exemptions for youngsters as young as 13 to access certain platforms.

France

France’s National Assembly passed legislation in January 2026 to ban children under 15 from social media, following mounting concerns over online bullying and youth mental health.

Germany

Regulations have been slightly more lenient in Germany where minors between the ages of 13 and 16 are allowed to use social media in line with their parents' consent.

Italy

The children under the age of 14 will need parental consent to sign up for social media accounts.

Malaysia

The social media ban for users under the age of 16 will take effect in 2026 according to recent reports.

Norway

Previously in 2024, the Norwegian government proposed raising the age of 16 for social media from 13 to 15. However, recent 2026 updates suggest a move towards an absolute ban for those under the age limit, potentially removing the ability for parents to opt in with their children.

Meanwhile, the European Parliament recently approved a resolution calling for a harmonized EU-wide minimum age of 16 to ensure age-appropriate online engagement. These amendments adopted by several countries, aim to safeguard minors and foster a safer environment for the next generation.