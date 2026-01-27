TikTok’s censorship debate in US takes internet by storm: Key concerns explained

The digital landscape is currently gripped by a new debate: Are the new owners of TikTok censoring the short video platform?

The issue came to light when the users of TikTok complained of alleged censorship as they tried to post videos related to Immigration and Custom Enforcement and Saturday’s deadly shooting in Minneapolis.

Similarly, the platform also censored the videos that are critical of the Trump administration’s immigration-related crackdown, raising the question about the platform's autonomy and freedom of expression among users, celebrities and politicians.

The US senator Chris Murphy posted on X while sharing a post from a TikTok user who alleged his content critical of immigration raid was being censored.

Murphy wrote, “I know it's hard to track all the threats to democracy out there right now, but this is at the top of the list.”

Bernie Sanders, the US senator, also took to X and raised his concerns over censorship and growing tech companies’ influence on public platforms, including TikTok.

He wrote, “Thanks to Trump, right-wing multibillionaire Larry Ellison will now control the TikTok algorithm, along with: CBS, MTv, The Free Press, BET, CMT. Simon & Schuster, Nickelodeon, Pluto TV and more. This is what Oligarchy looks like.”

Democratic California State Sen. Scott Wiener called TikTok “state-controlled media” in a post on X.

TikTok’s censorship debate in US takes internet by storm: Key concerns explained

Moreover, Brian Krassenstein, social media commentator and influencer, also shared his concerns, stating how TikTok has censored any mention of "Epstein" in DMs.

In the backdrop of complaints, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a review into whether TikTok is violating state law by censoring Trump-critical content.

As reported by Forbes, TikTok responded and issued a statement on X, calling the censorship a technical issue.

“We have been working to restore our services following a power outage at a U.S. data center impacting TikTok and other apps we operate. We're working with our data center partner to stabilize our service. We're sorry for this disruption and hope to resolve it soon,” the statement read.